Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in!

Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building

Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park

“Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary of the Lake Church