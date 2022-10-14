Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!
- Becker Farms’ The Haunted Forest: Drive-Thru Experience
- October 16: 7-11 p.m.
- Buffalo Museum of Science hosting “Science After Hours: Are You (Still) Afraid of the Dark?”
- 21+ event happening Friday, October 14 from 6-9 p.m.
- Explore & More’s Family Fun Fall Fest
- Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- FallsFest at Blueberry Treehouse Farm
- Happening Saturday and Sunday
- Gowanda Fire Department hosting trout fishing derby at Cattaraugus Creek
- Saturday and Sunday
- Porchtoberfest
- Begins at the Bidwell Parkway Farmers Market in Buffalo Saturday at 8 a.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.