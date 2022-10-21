Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!

  • Everhaunt presents Family Fall Festivals
    • Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., Everhaunt, Angola
  • FASNY hosts Firefighter For A Day Training
    • Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon, Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, Lockport
  • Fire Station Open House
    • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo
  • Jurassic World Live Tour
    • Shows are happening at the KeyBank Center throughout the weekend.
  • Native American Harvest Celebration
    • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at Artpark, Lewiston
  • Pickleball on the Parkway
    • Sunday, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo

