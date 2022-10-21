Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!

Everhaunt presents Family Fall Festivals Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., Everhaunt, Angola

FASNY hosts Firefighter For A Day Training Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon, Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, Lockport

Fire Station Open House Saturday, 2-4 p.m. on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo

Jurassic World Live Tour Shows are happening at the KeyBank Center throughout the weekend.

Native American Harvest Celebration Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at Artpark, Lewiston

Pickleball on the Parkway Sunday, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo

