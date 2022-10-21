Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!
- Everhaunt presents Family Fall Festivals
- Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., Everhaunt, Angola
- FASNY hosts Firefighter For A Day Training
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon, Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, Lockport
- Fire Station Open House
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo
- Jurassic World Live Tour
- Shows are happening at the KeyBank Center throughout the weekend.
- Native American Harvest Celebration
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at Artpark, Lewiston
- Pickleball on the Parkway
- Sunday, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo
