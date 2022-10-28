Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in!
- Kevin Hart: Reality Check
- Friday, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center
- Bootastic Halloween Bash hosted by the Amherst Police Department
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility
- Niagara Hiking Company hosts Tap and Craft Festival
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center
- Parkside Fall Festival
- Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Parkside Business District in Buffalo
- Chicken BBQ fundraiser hosted by the 716 Patriots Baseball Organization
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a the George W. Lamm Post in Williamsville.
- Halloween
- Monday, Oct. 31. To view a list of trick-or-treating times, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.