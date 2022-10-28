Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in!

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Friday, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center

Bootastic Halloween Bash hosted by the Amherst Police Department Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility

Niagara Hiking Company hosts Tap and Craft Festival Saturday, 4-9 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center

Parkside Fall Festival Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Parkside Business District in Buffalo

Chicken BBQ fundraiser hosted by the 716 Patriots Baseball Organization Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a the George W. Lamm Post in Williamsville.

Halloween Monday, Oct. 31. To view a list of trick-or-treating times, click or tap here.

