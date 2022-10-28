Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in!

  • Kevin Hart: Reality Check
    • Friday, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center
  • Bootastic Halloween Bash hosted by the Amherst Police Department
    • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility
  • Niagara Hiking Company hosts Tap and Craft Festival
    • Saturday, 4-9 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center
  • Parkside Fall Festival
    • Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Parkside Business District in Buffalo
  • Chicken BBQ fundraiser hosted by the 716 Patriots Baseball Organization
    • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a the George W. Lamm Post in Williamsville.
  • Halloween

Latest Posts

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.