BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some events you can attend or take part in:
- Blue October
- Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda | Sunday at 8 p.m.
- Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers
- KeyBank Center, Buffalo | Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Canisius College vs. Niagara University
- LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo | Friday through Saturday (Sunday if series goes to Game 3)
- Fit For A King
- Town Ballroom, Buffalo | Friday | Doors at 6 p.m.
- The Grass Roots
- Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda | Saturday at 8 p.m.
- Mardi Gras Weekend
- Ellicottville | Thursday through Sunday
- Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market
- Eastern Hills Mall | Saturday and Sunday
Latest Posts
- Ready for the Weekend: March 10-12
- Daemen’s Paige Emborsky shooting for NCAA record, tournament thrills in homecoming season
- Niagara advances to MAAC semifinal, UB season ends in MAC quarters
- Sabres hang Eric Comrie out to dry, first goalie in team history to give up 10 goals at home
- Knowles speech at UB met with protests
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.