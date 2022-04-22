BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday is Record Store Day, the annual event during which independent record stores and customers celebrate the culture and history of record stores with exclusive and first-time vinyl releases.

The event started in 2008 and has since become an international event.

Philip Machemer, owner of Revolver Records in Buffalo said a lot of the prep work for this weekend is already done at his stores. He said the list of releases came out around a month ago and he and his employees put out feelers to see what people would be interested in before placing orders with distributers.

He said the stores have been getting records ready and priced out, doing inventory, cleaning the shops and getting more vintage product out, as more eyes will be on the stores than a typical weekend. Revolver has also been putting out social media posts to promote the event.

But Machemer said the day has its ups and downs.

“It means a lot of, both good and bad,” he said. “Having a ton of people in and out of the store on any given day is awesome — new customers, more shoppers. But there can also be a negative side to it. It’s a stressful, expensive endeavor, getting the right staffing is stressful. You don’t always know exactly what people want, so you try to be as ready as possible — you don’t want to disappoint people”

Because there is not always enough of each release every year, Machemer said fans can be heartbroken if they don’t come away with a copy of what they were looking for.

An example he gave from this year was Taylor Swift’s release: a 7″ vinyl of “the lakes” and “the lakes (original version)” from her 2021 Grammy Awards Album of the Year, “folklore.” The first time the original version is being made available on vinyl.

Machemer said he knows the record will be in high demand, having heard some people plan to camp out overnight for it, however, the stores only received about 1/7 of the amount they ordered, meaning some fans likely won’t get a copy.

He said his personal favorite release from this year’s event is one of two releases from …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, their second album, Madonna, as T.o.D. was a band Machemer loved listening to in the early 2000s. Another he said he is excited for is The Sheila Divine’s Where Have My Countrymen Gone.

Western New York Record Store Day locations include:

Erie County

Allegany County

The Music Alley — 100 N. Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895, (585) 593-1877

Chautauqua County

Rhythm And Grooves Record Store — 65 W. Main St., Fredonia, N.Y. 14063, (716) 680-8195

Monroe County

Niagara County

Music Matters Record Store — 527 Cayuga Dr., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304, (716) 371-8454

Ontario County

Canandaigua Record Exchange — 170 Mill St., Canandaigua, N.Y. 14424, (585) 376-2321

Some of this year’s releases include:

Alice Cooper : Brutal Planet (brutal brown pressing, first vinyl release since 2011 — 5,000 copies)

: Brutal Planet (brutal brown pressing, first vinyl release since 2011 — 5,000 copies) Alice in Chains : We Die Young (limited edition commercial release EP — 14,350 copies)

: We Die Young (limited edition commercial release EP — 14,350 copies) …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead : The Century of Self (color vinyl), Madonna (color vinyl)

: The Century of Self (color vinyl), Madonna (color vinyl) Bell Biv DeVoe : Poison LP (cherry red vinyl — 2,000 copies)

: Poison LP (cherry red vinyl — 2,000 copies) Belinda Carlisle : The Heaven on Earth Tour (first pressing, 2LP blue vinyl, live album — 2,000 copies)

: The Heaven on Earth Tour (first pressing, 2LP blue vinyl, live album — 2,000 copies) Black Pumas : Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition] (7″ box set, deluxe artwork, two bonus tracks — 4,500 copies)

: Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition] (7″ box set, deluxe artwork, two bonus tracks — 4,500 copies) Chief Keef : Sorry 4 the Weight [Deluxe Edition] (first vinyl release — 2,000 copies)

: Sorry 4 the Weight [Deluxe Edition] (first vinyl release — 2,000 copies) Childish Gambino : Kauai (first vinyl release, surprise color variants randomly distributed — 18,000 copies)

: Kauai (first vinyl release, surprise color variants randomly distributed — 18,000 copies) Cold War Kids : Zowie Selects (tracks selected by super-fan Zowie, metallic silver vinyl– 500 copies)

: Zowie Selects (tracks selected by super-fan Zowie, metallic silver vinyl– 500 copies) Coolio : It Takes a Thief (first vinyl release — 2,500 copies)

: It Takes a Thief (first vinyl release — 2,500 copies) The Cranberries : Remembering Dolores (first vinyl release, originally released digitally in Sept. 2021 on what would have been Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday — 5,000 copies)

: Remembering Dolores (first vinyl release, originally released digitally in Sept. 2021 on what would have been Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday — 5,000 copies) CCR : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Travelin’ Band [Live] (previously unreleased version — 5,000 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Travelin’ Band [Live] (previously unreleased version — 5,000 copies) The Cure — Pornography (picture disc, 40th anniversary — 9,000 copies)

— Pornography (picture disc, 40th anniversary — 9,000 copies) David Bowie : Brilliant Adventure EP (four four unheard songs from Outside era), You’ve Got It Made With All the Toys EP (previously unreleased versions) — both are available on vinyl and CD

: Brilliant Adventure EP (four four unheard songs from Outside era), You’ve Got It Made With All the Toys EP (previously unreleased versions) — both are available on vinyl and CD Elton John : The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (three additional tracks, purple vinyl — 7000 copies)

: The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (three additional tracks, purple vinyl — 7000 copies) Gerard Way : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Hesitant Alien (blue vinyl reissue — 4,725 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Hesitant Alien (blue vinyl reissue — 4,725 copies) Glass Animals : I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) (picture disc — 1,400 copies)

: I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) (picture disc — 1,400 copies) The Doors : L.A. Woman (over 2.5 hours of outtakes/bonus content from 50th anniversary — 11,000 copies)

: L.A. Woman (over 2.5 hours of outtakes/bonus content from 50th anniversary — 11,000 copies) Fats Domino : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Here Comes Fats Domino (violet vinyl– 1,500 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Here Comes Fats Domino (violet vinyl– 1,500 copies) Future : DS2 (teal vinyl, 2LP — 7,560 copies)

: DS2 (teal vinyl, 2LP — 7,560 copies) Grateful Dead : Wembley Empire Pool [Live] (5LP, Europe ’72 tour 50th anniversary box set — 8,000 copies)

: Wembley Empire Pool [Live] (5LP, Europe ’72 tour 50th anniversary box set — 8,000 copies) Jackson 5 : ABC (blue vinyl — 6,500 copies)

: ABC (blue vinyl — 6,500 copies) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts : (first acoustic release on vinyl — 6,550 copies)

: (first acoustic release on vinyl — 6,550 copies) Judas Priest : Hero Hero (2LP, first vinyl release — 4,700 copies)

: Hero Hero (2LP, first vinyl release — 4,700 copies) The Kinks : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Waterloo Sunset EP (yellow vinyl, remastered — 3,150 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Waterloo Sunset EP (yellow vinyl, remastered — 3,150 copies) Motörhead : Lost Tapes Vol. 2 (previously unreleased concert recording from 1988 — 2,250 copies)

: Lost Tapes Vol. 2 (previously unreleased concert recording from 1988 — 2,250 copies) Nicki Minaj : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Beam Me Up Scotty (first vinyl release, 2LP — 3,000 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Beam Me Up Scotty (first vinyl release, 2LP — 3,000 copies) Patti Smith : Curated by Record Store Day (2LP, tracks chosen by record store employees — 5,050 copies)

: Curated by Record Store Day (2LP, tracks chosen by record store employees — 5,050 copies) Paul McCartney/St. Vincent : *IN STORES JUNE 18* Women and Wives (features McCartney original and St. Vincent reimagined version, one-time run — 3,000 copies)

: *IN STORES JUNE 18* Women and Wives (features McCartney original and St. Vincent reimagined version, one-time run — 3,000 copies) The Ramones : The Sire Albums (7LP box set, neon pink splatter vinyl, sticker sheet — 10,000 copies)

: The Sire Albums (7LP box set, neon pink splatter vinyl, sticker sheet — 10,000 copies) Red Hot Chili Peppers : Unlimited Love (2LP, silver vinyl, poster, sleeve on silver board — 5,000 copies)

: Unlimited Love (2LP, silver vinyl, poster, sleeve on silver board — 5,000 copies) The Rolling Stones : More Hot Rocks [50th Anniversary] (glow-in-the-dark vinyl, set of prints — 7,200 copies)

: More Hot Rocks [50th Anniversary] (glow-in-the-dark vinyl, set of prints — 7,200 copies) Sara Bareilles : Little Voice (15th anniversary — 2,850 copies)

: Little Voice (15th anniversary — 2,850 copies) The Sheila Divine — Where Have My Countrymen Gone (first vinyl release, color vinyl — 1,000 copies)

— Where Have My Countrymen Gone (first vinyl release, color vinyl — 1,000 copies) Stevie Nicks : Bella Donna [Remastered] (2LP, includes LP of studio outtakes, B-sides, demos — 15,000 copies)

: Bella Donna [Remastered] (2LP, includes LP of studio outtakes, B-sides, demos — 15,000 copies) Superchunk : Incidental Music (2LP, color vinyl — 3,150 copies)

: Incidental Music (2LP, color vinyl — 3,150 copies) Taylor Swift: the lakes (first time on vinyl — 10,000 copies)

For a complete list of 2022 RSD releases or more information on the releases above, click here. NOTE: Not all releases will be available at all locations. For more information on Record Store Day, click here.