BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of the 716 Day festivities around the city on Saturday, RiverWorks will be hosting their “Totally Sweet 716 Day.”

From 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, RiverWorks will host over 100 local vendors and artisans at the venue featuring Buffalo-themed signs, wreaths, jewelry, clothes, cookies and more. The Ferris wheel will be open and there will be food, drinks, music and other entertainment.

“We celebrate Buffalo every day but 716 Day gives us a chance to make it official! We are so happy to organize this great event for Buffalo to enjoy,” said Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo & Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

Admission to the event is free. For more information, click here.