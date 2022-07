BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get ready to lace up your skates! Roller skating returns to Canalside next month.

It will cost $6 for adults…and $2 for kids aged 13-and-under. Renting a pair of skates will set you back $4. Rollerblades are not allowed.

There will be several themed skate nights including pride night, soul train night, and 90’s night.

The roller rink will be open from August 12 to October 30, weather permitting.