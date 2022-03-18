LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sad Summer Festival 2022 will be stopping at Artpark in Lewiston on Aug. 3 for one of the final shows of this year’s tour.

With a feeling similar to a one-stage version of the late Vans Warped Tour, Sad Summer Fest is scheduled to feature several pop-punk bands, and artists from related genres. The lineup announced for this year’s tour features:

The inaugural Sad Summer Festival took place in 2019, as Warped Tour had wrapped up its final country-wide trip the summer prior. For more information on Sad Summer Fest, visit the tour’s website at this link.

Presale tickets are available now at this link and will go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. While on sale, tickets will also be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artpark Box Office or at (716) 754-4375.

General admission costs $47 prior to the show and $52 day-of, with additional fees added for orders placed online or over the phone. VIP tickets cost $101 prior to fees. For more information on ticketing, click here.