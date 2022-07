BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sublime with Rome will play at the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor at the Lakeside Event Lawn on September 23.

Tickets will be available for presale on July 7 at 10 a.m. for Seneca Gaming club members. General ticket sales begin July 8 at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are $24. Tickets can be purchased here.