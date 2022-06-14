BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will visit Buffalo later this month to DJ a show at Buffalo Riverworks.

Shaq, who goes by DJ Diesel when he mans the turntable, will headline the Shaq’s Bass All-Stars show on Friday, June 24. Special guests include HeRobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat, and JEANIE, along with local support from Mort.

Tickets are $35. Doors at Riverworks open at 7 p.m. Those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent; no one under 12 admitted.

Promotion group MNM Presents said in a press release that Shaq has been passionate about DJing since attending a Public Enemy show at age 14. His 1993 rap album “Shaq Diesel” went platinum in 1994 after selling 1 million copies. He dance music debut as DJ Diesel was at TomorrowWorld 2015, they said.