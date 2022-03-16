BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Beetlejuice,” “Come From Away,” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” are all coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center as part of their upcoming season.

Shea’s announced their 2022-23 Broadway Series and Special Engagements on Wednesday.

The 2022-23 Broadway Series includes “The Prom,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Come From Away,” “Hadestown,” “Beetlejuice,” “Six,” and “Jagged Little Pill.” Special Engagements include the return of “Disney’s Aladdin” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The full schedule is below, as well as a rundown on each performance. Season tickets are on sale now through Shea’s website.

“The Prom”: September 27-October 2

Shea’s Synopsis: Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls “smart and big-hearted,” and The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” The Prom is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, “It’s comic gold!” Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate!

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”: November 8-13

Shea’s Synopsis: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

“Disney’s Aladdin”: November 22-27, 2022

Shea’s Synopsis: Discover a whole new world at the hit Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV).

“Come From Away”: December 13-18

Shea’s Synopsis: Broadway’s Come From Away is a Best Musical winner across North America! On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

“Beetlejuice”: March 21-26, 2023

Shea’s Synopsis: He earned his stripes on Broadway, and now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Buffalo. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager. With an irreverent book, a fantastic set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “Screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! Her whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

“Jagged Little Pill”: June 6-11, 2023

Shea’s Synopsis: Some shows you see. This show, you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.” (The New York Times). You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human at Jagged Little Pill.

“Dear Evan Hansen”: June 20-25, 2023

Shea’s Synopsis: Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and how we live it. Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The Washington Post says Dear Evan Hansen is “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.” The New York Times calls it “a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”