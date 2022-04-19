TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sheridan Golf Course in the Town of Tonawanda will open Friday, along with the town’s driving range and batting cages on Brompton Road.

Brighton Golf Course, which is next to the driving range, will open at a later date, the town announced.

The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome will remain open until further notice. More information about Tonawanda’s golf courses can be found here.