BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If your kids are looking for things to do, and you’re running out of streaming shows to watch during the gloomy Western New York weather this Spring Break, Independent Health is helping families get active.

“It’s a great way to be active together as a family and really just continue to keep fostering those healthy behaviors.” said Lauren Dlugosz, Health and Wellness Program Manager for Independent Health.

In partnership with Independent Health, Riverworks is offering free roller and ice skating (weather permitting) April 3, 5 and 6 for families to come out and enjoy during their spring recess.

“It’s such a great way to, as a family, come out and exercise together, really focus on improving those health habits; there’s so many different activities here. It’s a great way to get that energy expended for those kiddos at home,” said Dlugosz.

On Wednesday, Independent Health’s Redshirts, community organizations, and the Easter Bunny himself will be present. There will be free giveaways, photo opportunities and kid friendly activities and Easter-themed obstacle courses to try until one o’clock.

For more information on the event, visit Riverworks’ website here.