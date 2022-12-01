OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Student musicians and singers will play a Christmas concert Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

The show, titled “A Christmas Celebration,” will be free and open to the public.

Per an announcement from the university, the concert will feature the St. Bonaventure jazz band, ensembles, choirs, soloists and piano studio soloists, led by Isaac Spaeth, Jan Rhody and Prof. Laura Peterson, members of the university’s music faculty.

There will also be an audience sing-along and seasonal poetry by Peterson and theatre professor Dr. Ed. Simone.