BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Taking Back Sunday will take the stage in Buffalo this summer.

The pop-punk band was announced as a performer at the Buffalo Waterfront’s Lakeside Event Lawn. They’ll be there on July 10 alongside Hot Rod Circuit and Buffalo’s own Super American.

Presale tickets for the show will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. while the regular sale will start Friday at the same time. General admission will cost $24, while VIP tickets will be $49.

Once they’re on sale, concertgoers can get tickets here. Gates for the show will open at 4 p.m. that day.

T-Pain was previously announced as another performer coming to the Outer Harbor this summer. He’ll be there on May 29 and tickets for that show are already on sale.