BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will be selling drink tickets for their ‘Beer for Cats Christmas’ fundraiser on Dec. 9, with proceeds going to benefit the group.

The event will be held at Mister Goodbar on Elmwood Avenue and will run from 5-7:30 p.m. It will include a silent auction, basket raffle, and more.

Drink tickets for 10-ounce specialty drafts will be available for purchase (two for $12 or four for $20). Attendees may choose between three WNY drafts. Other Half Brewing and Thin Man Brewery will each be donating a keg of beer for the event.

For more information, click here. There is no admission fee for the event.

