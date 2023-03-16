BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by the Chair of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, Lillie Wiley Upshaw.
She joined us to discuss the history of Mary Talbert in Buffalo. Talbert is described by the National Women’s Hall of Fame as a “civil rights and anti-lynching activist, suffragist, preservationist, international human rights proponent, and educator.”
The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor has had several events planned for Women’s History Month. On March 31, “Introducing Mary Burnett Talbert: A Woman Who Made Things Happen” will take place at the Buffalo History Museum.
You can reserve a spot at this free event here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.