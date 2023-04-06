BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some big names of the Christian music world are coming together for a series of dates that include Buffalo.

MercyMe, Zach Williams and TobyMac will be at the KeyBank Center on Nov. 18, the penultimate stop in their tour across parts of the U.S.

“The Awakening team couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together the talents of TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams for this incredible tour,” Dan Fife, founder and president of Awakening Events, said. “Each artist brings their own unique sound and style to the stage, and we can’t wait to see them unite to create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale April 14 at noon, with the pre-sale beginning two days before that. When they’re available, tickets can be purchased here.