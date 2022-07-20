TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tonawandas were busy Wednesday night hosting the 39th year of Canal Fest.

The eight-day event helps support nearly 50 non-profit organizations. The event kicked off this past Sunday and every night this week there is something to enjoy. The festival finishes with a craft show this weekend and organizers say they expect a large crowd every night.

“Tomorrow night’s just music and Saturday night we have our motorcycle cruise and have 1,500 to 2,000 motorcycles here,” said Pete Chenier, the President of Canal Fest.

Canal Fest is along the banks of the Erie Canal and wraps up this Sunday with fireworks over the water.

