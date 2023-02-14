BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February in Buffalo is typically under par golf weather, but two local courses are giving golfers a one-day-only chance to play a round.

Delaware Park’s 18-hole course and Cazenovia Park’s 9-hole course will both be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and any golfer can play as much as they’d like for only $10.

Golfers just have to come to the clubhouse at either Delaware or Cazenovia between the times above and pay the fee in order to play.

After two local golf domes collapsed during the December blizzard, local golfers have had a difficult time finding spots to practice and swing their clubs.

On Feb. 11, the Town of Tonawanda provided photos of a reinflated Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in a Facebook post. They also said that “the contractor will be back for final interior repairs” next week, hinting at a reopening sometime in the near future.