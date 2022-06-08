BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the University United Festival will be returning to Buffalo.

It’s taking place at Rotary Field on the University at Buffalo’s South Campus (3448 Bailey Ave.). The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony on Saturday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. That day, festivities will continue through 9 p.m. The following day, the festival will be from 3 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be live music both days, including performances from The Whispers and Mya. For more information on vendors and volunteering, click or tap here.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Festival Chairwoman Taisha St. Jean and Buffalo Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt. Hear what they shared about this year’s festival in the video above.