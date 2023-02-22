BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” is set to be performed by the Irish Classical Theater Company, in collaboration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

We got to see a preview of the show Wednesday morning on Wake Up.

Tickets to see it at Kleinhans Music Hall can be purchased here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.