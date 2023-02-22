BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” is set to be performed by the Irish Classical Theater Company, in collaboration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
We got to see a preview of the show Wednesday morning on Wake Up.
Tickets to see it at Kleinhans Music Hall can be purchased here.
