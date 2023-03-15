BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erin St. John Kelly is helping us get ready for WEDIfest.
She’s the Director of External Relations for WEDI. St. John Kelly joined us to talk about the event, which is taking place on April 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the new Downtown Bazaar at 617 Main Street.
It will be an evening of “food, drink music and camaraderie,” according to WEDI’s website.
“So much good food, so much,” St. John Kelly said during her appearance on Wake Up! Wednesday morning. Hear more about what people can expect in the video above and get tickets for the event here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.