BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is making sure people get in the spooky spirit ahead of Halloween. Tickets are on sale for the Boo Bash.

The adults-only after-hours event is happening on Oct. 13, 14 and 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It features a “Trail of Treats” where attendees will stroll around to try food and cocktails. A DJ will be spinning music to get you into the groove. There might even be a surprise performance by the Sanderson Sisters.

Attendees should dress in their most “fa-boo-lous” costumes and are encouraged to get there early to wish their favorite zoo animals an early Happy Halloween.

You need to be at least 21 years old and present an ID at the entrance, according to the Buffalo Zoo.

Pricing:

Non-Member Adult 21+: $80

Member Adult 21+: $65

Designated Driver Adult 21+: $40 (event admission and food stations ONLY).

If you buy a ticket to the Boo Bash prior to Oct. 13, you’ll be automatically entered to win two 4-packs of Rusty Nickel Zoo Brew and two 4-packs of Rusty Nickel Sprocktoberfest. The winner will be announced at 9 p.m. at Boo Bash on Oct. 13 and posted at the exit.

For tickets, click here.