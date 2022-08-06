BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday.

VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, speakers, and a kids’ area with face painting, among other things.

The event is free to the public. For more information, click here.