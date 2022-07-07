BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo, a two-day event featuring over 40 restaurants and wineries, returns downtown this weekend. A full list of participating restaurants and wineries can be found below.

WHEN: Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Along Delaware Avenue between Niagara Square and Chippewa

TICKETS AND FOOD VOUCHERS

Admission to Taste of Buffalo is free, and food and beverage tickets can be purchased at any of the three tents located around the festival. Tickets are sold in $6 sheets, which contains 10 tickets. All food items range from 2-10 tickets. Pre-sale food ticket vouchers can be purchased at participating Tops Markets through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

ROAD CLOSURES

Starting on Friday at 12 p.m., Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa and continuing to and around Niagara Square will close, along with other streets in the area, including:

West Genesee between Franklin and Niagara Square

Court between Franklin and Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood and Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood and Niagara Square

Jerge between Elmwood and Niagara Square

West Mohawk between Delaware and Elmwood

Mohawk between Delaware and Franklin

West Huron between Delaware and Elmwood

Huron between Delaware and Franklin

Cary between Delaware and Elmwood

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Delaware Avenue from Chippewa to Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic. All of these streets will remain closed until the late-night hours Sunday.

RESTAURANTS

Nearly 40 restaurants from the Buffalo area will be in attendance. See them all here:

Alchemy Wine and Beer

Babcias Pierogi

The Bavarian Nut Company

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Brodies

BW’s Barbecue

Caribbean Flava

Carmine’s

The Cheesy Chick

Chiavetta’s Barbeque

Chrusciki Bakery

The Dalmatia Hotel

Danny’s South

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC

The Draft Room

Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies

The Flaming Fish

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

India Gate

Just Pizza

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Mi Isla

Mister Pizza

Mother Cluckers

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Inc

Osteria 166

Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Stack Burger

Steaksters

Sweet Melody’s Gelato

Taste of Siam LLC

Tops Friendly Markets

Unbridled Cafe

Venus

Water Lily Cafe

White Rabbit Dessert Experience

WINERIES

Five local wineries will be in town as well:

A Gust of Sun Winery

Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery

Merritt Estate Winery

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

See a map of the restaurant locations below (use the plus button to zoom in). A full list of offerings can be found here.