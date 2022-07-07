BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo, a two-day event featuring over 40 restaurants and wineries, returns downtown this weekend. A full list of participating restaurants and wineries can be found below.
WHEN: Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Along Delaware Avenue between Niagara Square and Chippewa
TICKETS AND FOOD VOUCHERS
Admission to Taste of Buffalo is free, and food and beverage tickets can be purchased at any of the three tents located around the festival. Tickets are sold in $6 sheets, which contains 10 tickets. All food items range from 2-10 tickets. Pre-sale food ticket vouchers can be purchased at participating Tops Markets through 5 p.m. on Sunday.
VISIT US!
News 4 will have a tent on Delaware Avenue between Cary Street and Chippewa Street on both days of the festival. We will also broadcast live from the event on Saturday at 6 p.m.
ROAD CLOSURES
Starting on Friday at 12 p.m., Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa and continuing to and around Niagara Square will close, along with other streets in the area, including:
- West Genesee between Franklin and Niagara Square
- Court between Franklin and Niagara Square
- Niagara between Elmwood and Niagara Square
- Perkins between Elmwood and Niagara Square
- Jerge between Elmwood and Niagara Square
- West Mohawk between Delaware and Elmwood
- Mohawk between Delaware and Franklin
- West Huron between Delaware and Elmwood
- Huron between Delaware and Franklin
- Cary between Delaware and Elmwood
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Delaware Avenue from Chippewa to Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic. All of these streets will remain closed until the late-night hours Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
Nearly 40 restaurants from the Buffalo area will be in attendance. See them all here:
- Alchemy Wine and Beer
- Babcias Pierogi
- The Bavarian Nut Company
- Big Ditch Brewing Company
- Brodies
- BW’s Barbecue
- Caribbean Flava
- Carmine’s
- The Cheesy Chick
- Chiavetta’s Barbeque
- Chrusciki Bakery
- The Dalmatia Hotel
- Danny’s South
- Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
- The Draft Room
- Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies
- The Flaming Fish
- Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
- India Gate
- Just Pizza
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- Lloyd Taco Trucks
- Mi Isla
- Mister Pizza
- Mother Cluckers
- Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Inc
- Osteria 166
- Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”
- Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill
- Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
- Stack Burger
- Steaksters
- Sweet Melody’s Gelato
- Taste of Siam LLC
- Tops Friendly Markets
- Unbridled Cafe
- Venus
- Water Lily Cafe
- White Rabbit Dessert Experience
WINERIES
Five local wineries will be in town as well:
- A Gust of Sun Winery
- Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery
- Merritt Estate Winery
- Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate
See a map of the restaurant locations below (use the plus button to zoom in). A full list of offerings can be found here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.