ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is returning this weekend at Highmark Stadium. A full list of participating restaurants can be found below.
When is Wing Fest?
The two-day festival begins Saturday, September 3 and ends on Sunday, September 4.
Saturday hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where is Wing Fest?
The festival is returning to Highmark Stadium.
How much does it cost?
General admission is $20 per day per person. Children eight and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate only. Parking is free in lots 6 and 7 located off of Abbott Road.
Food tickets are cash only. Tickets cost $1.50 each. One ticket equals one chicken wing.
Beverages will be sold by debit or credit only through stadium vendors.
Schedule of events
Multiple events, including wing eating contests and entertainment, are scheduled throughout the festival.
For a full list events click here.
Restaurants & Vendors
- Anchor Bar
- Alchemy Peppers
- Archer’s Tavern
- Barefoot Buddha
- Blind Rhino
- Bocce Club Wings
- Bocce Club Pizza
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Checker’s Restaurant
- Center Street Grille
- Danny’s South
- Doc Sullivans
- Double Dubs
- Not Just Cakes
- Limp Lizard
- Millie’s Cafe
- Perry’s Ice Cream
- Pop in Bob’s Kettle Corn
- Steelbound Brewery & Distillery
- The Old Union Hotel
- Tree’s Wings and Ribs
- Wegmans
- Wing’s Army
- Wing it on!
- Blue Cheese Tent
Joey Chestnut will join Wake Up! on Friday at 7 a.m. to talk about the wing eating championship on Sunday.
For more information on the festival, visit the event’s website.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.