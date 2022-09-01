ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is returning this weekend at Highmark Stadium. A full list of participating restaurants can be found below.

When is Wing Fest?

The two-day festival begins Saturday, September 3 and ends on Sunday, September 4.

Saturday hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where is Wing Fest?

The festival is returning to Highmark Stadium.

How much does it cost?

General admission is $20 per day per person. Children eight and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate only. Parking is free in lots 6 and 7 located off of Abbott Road.

Food tickets are cash only. Tickets cost $1.50 each. One ticket equals one chicken wing.

Beverages will be sold by debit or credit only through stadium vendors.

Schedule of events

Multiple events, including wing eating contests and entertainment, are scheduled throughout the festival.

For a full list events click here.

Restaurants & Vendors

Anchor Bar

Alchemy Peppers

Archer’s Tavern

Barefoot Buddha

Blind Rhino

Bocce Club Wings

Bocce Club Pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings

Checker’s Restaurant

Center Street Grille

Danny’s South

Doc Sullivans

Double Dubs

Not Just Cakes

Limp Lizard

Millie’s Cafe

Perry’s Ice Cream

Pop in Bob’s Kettle Corn

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery

The Old Union Hotel

Tree’s Wings and Ribs

Wegmans

Wing’s Army

Wing it on!

Blue Cheese Tent

Joey Chestnut will join Wake Up! on Friday at 7 a.m. to talk about the wing eating championship on Sunday.

For more information on the festival, visit the event’s website.