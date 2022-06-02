BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the lights go out at the Buffalo Zoo, there’s something else patrons can partake in, and it takes a bit of imagination.
It’s a new exhibit called “Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights,” and it’s running through August 7. People looking to check it out can view the new exhibit Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
“Explore the Zoo like never before with our brand-new immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns with interactive displays,” the Buffalo Zoo says on its website.
A beer garden, Asian-inspired food and drinks and shopping options will also be available to guests, the Zoo said. Information on tickets can be found here.
Latest Posts
- “Zoomagination” begins Thursday night at the Buffalo Zoo
- Fitness in the Parks kicks off Thursday at Outer Harbor
- Sullivan: Mike Steffan leads Canisius to NCAA Tournament with unforgettable senior moment
- Boston manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, prompt evacuations
- This is expected to be best summer job market for teens in 15 years
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.