BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the lights go out at the Buffalo Zoo, there’s something else patrons can partake in, and it takes a bit of imagination.

It’s a new exhibit called “Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights,” and it’s running through August 7. People looking to check it out can view the new exhibit Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“Explore the Zoo like never before with our brand-new immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns with interactive displays,” the Buffalo Zoo says on its website.

A beer garden, Asian-inspired food and drinks and shopping options will also be available to guests, the Zoo said. Information on tickets can be found here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.