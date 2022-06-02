BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the lights go out at the Buffalo Zoo, there’s something else patrons can partake in, and it takes a bit of imagination.

It’s a new exhibit called “Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights,” and it’s running through August 7. People looking to check it out can view the new exhibit Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“Explore the Zoo like never before with our brand-new immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns with interactive displays,” the Buffalo Zoo says on its website.

A beer garden, Asian-inspired food and drinks and shopping options will also be available to guests, the Zoo said. Information on tickets can be found here.