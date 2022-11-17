BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° and a potential storm on the horizon, Buffalo and Southern Erie County on Thursday issued the third Code Blue 32 in as many days. Shelters will be open Nov. 17 and 18.

Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St. will be open during the day Friday and the Rural Outreach Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as daytime warming centers.

Those in need of transportation will be permitted to use the NFTA METRO center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday to get bus tickets to the shelters. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.