NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you prefer your coffee hot or iced, on July 19, Tim Hortons is donating every cup of coffee purchased towards the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps that help underprivileged youth.

“Today is basically our Superbowl of fundraising. We raise money all year round, but today is our big day,” said Richard Sabin, a District Manager for Tim Hortons. “You could make an impact on a child that maybe wasn’t going to go onto higher education, they go to these camps and they find out the person they want to become or they become the person that they didn’t know they were capable of becoming.”

Camp Day proceeds and donations help send youth to one of seven campsites created by Tim Hortons, to help build life skills. Last year, on Camp Day, more than $11 million were raised.

“Counselors there are trained to put them in situations that take them out of their comfort zones, they’re going to really learn how to be independent, how you do teamwork, leadership skills, diversity appreciation,” said Sabin.

Since the program started decades ago, more than 300,000 children have attended Tim’s Camp, learning new skills one activity at a time.

“They’ll do social, emotional learning, relationship skills, how to communicate better, but in addition to that they have fun ” said Sabin. “They have archery ranges at the camp, water sports, basketball courts, volleyball courts, so there is a fun aspect to it, but there’s also the learning and getting them to be a better person.”

Now, if you want to help support Camp Day, but maybe coffee isn’t your cup of tea, bracelets and badges will be available for purchase for $3 or you can round your total to the nearest buck to help the cause.

“That little bit of money is going to change a child’s life for the better,” said Sabin.

For children who are interested in attending the camp, can nominated by a school or community-based organization and applications are open year-round. For more information, click here.

