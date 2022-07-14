BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If a cup of coffee or an iced capp isn’t your preferred caffeine delivery method, Tim Hortons has a new option for you: Red Bull.

The cafe and bake shop launched a new line of drinks Thursday called Tims Boost Energy Infusion Beverages, in a partnership with energy drink maker Red Bull.

The new drinks come in two flavors: Sunrise Sunset, described as “a vibrant mix of raspberry flavored syrup and Red Bull Yellow Edition,” and Sky’s the Limit, “a blend of blue raspberry and coconut flavored syrups with Red Bull Energy Drink.”

The drinks, served in plastic cups with ice, cost $4.99. They’re available at participating U.S. restaurants.

Nutritional info for the drinks is not yet available in the Tim Hortons app or website, so it’s not yet known how the caffeine content compares to a traditional hot or iced coffee. However, coffee appears to deliver a stronger kick.

An 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull, which was included in Tim Hortons’ promotional material, contains 80 mg of caffeine and 27 g of sugar, according to Red Bull’s website. Tim Hortons says their small coffee (10 oz) contains 140 mg of caffeine, while a medium (15 oz) has 205 mg and a large (20 oz) has 270 mg.