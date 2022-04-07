BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a fairly familiar concept around the world although it’s new to Buffalo, Timea Braun is determined to give parents the opportunity to recharge with their little ones in plain sight.

Her business, Tumbles Play Cafe, provides a unique chance for parents of small children to enjoy the perks of working at a cafe with an open play area to keep little ones occupied.

