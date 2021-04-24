Tonawanda volunteers help the environment, cleaning up Rails to Trails path and more

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda hosted its annual “Rails to Trails Clean Up” event.

More than 60 volunteers donated their time Saturday morning to give little TLC to the Rails to Trails path, Lincoln Park and surrounding areas. This included picking up trash and other debris as well as weeding the gardens.

Many people we spoke to say it’s important to take care of public parks.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad told us, “This COVID experience more people have utilized our parks especially in the 140th but across western new york we’re doing things we never did we’re not taking those long trips we used to and we’re starting to discover the wonderful things we have around here”

“I think it’s very important because it’s where we live it’s our community and how well we want to keep it. You don’t want like the ground littered with trash all the time and you want to be able to breathe fresh air,” North Tonawanda resident Maddie O’Malley.

Volunteer groups were given proper personal protective equiptment as well as food and refreshments.