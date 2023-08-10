BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Field & Fork Network is partnering up with Tops Friendly Markets to help make fresh local food more affordable.

The organization announced their pilot program “Double Up Food Bucks NY” on Thursday. The program will launch at two Western New York Tops locations on 1275 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo and 1000 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

According to the organization, the program aims to increase access to fresh produce and make it more available for individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program provides a $1 for $1 match on produce purchases up to $5.

The program will utilize a technology solution, created by National Grocers Association Foundation and Catalina, that automatically distributes the incentive based on customers’ purchases and use of their EBT card.

The automatic solution allows the Double Up program to distribute the incentive in a more equitable way and removes the sign-up process.

For more information on Double Up Food Bucks NY, click here.