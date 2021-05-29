Totally Buffalo Festival returns to Riverworks after last year’s festivities were canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Totally Buffalo Festival is back at Buffalo Riverworks.

This year’s festival is showcasing more than 50 vendors selling all things Buffalo and 716.

It has everything you need, from clothing to food.

Related Content Local dog looking for a home spends the day shopping at Totally Buffalo

The festival’s co-founder says after having to cancel last year and it’s good to be back and supporting small businesses.

Scott Celani, co-founder of Totally Buffalo Festival said, “We were kind of flying blind this year, not knowing what to expect. So the fact that we were able to have an event at all is a great thing. And you know, the people from Riverworks are great to work with, it’s great to see them do events again, and you know, we’re getting back out there.”

If you didn’t get the chance to check out the festival Saturday — it will be back open Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door, but can also be bought ahead of time online.