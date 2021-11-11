Town of Tonawanda and local American Legion post team up for Veterans Day ceremony

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda is also recognizing those who have served our country.

A Veterans Day ceremony kicked off at the steps of the town’s municipal building. Officials teamed up with the local American Legion to make it happen.

There was a wreath placement, a 21-gun salute and music played by students from Kenmore East and West high schools.

“The takeaway is the pride in America that sometimes get lost in translation in our day-to-day living. And I’m very proud to have the kids here today and if they take away any memory from today is being a part of this ceremony then they have a lot to be proud of,” said Ted Balbierz, Commander at Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205.