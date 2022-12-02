Wondering where you can catch a tree lighting ceremony this December? Here’s a list of times and dates when and where you can enjoy the holiday tradition:

Genesee Keg Tree – 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at The Genesee Brew House

Other festivities

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights – Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-23. Gates open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa visits Artcraft Toy Trains in the Village of Hamburg – 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3

Erie Canal Holiday Market – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo Christkindlmarkt – Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 3-18. Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

To add tree lighting ceremonies and holiday events, email newsroom@wivb.com.