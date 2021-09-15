UB Dental school offering free care to veterans in November

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 photo, dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot, during a dental appointment, at a dental office in Paris. Those with toothache that suffered through France’s two-month lockdown, finally have hope to end the pain. Dental practices are cautiously re-opening and non-emergency dentist appointments are now permitted around the country, as the French government eased confinement restrictions from Monday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans in need of dental care have the opportunity to get a day of free treatment this November through the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine.

In honor of Veterans Day, UB is offering dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations and denture repairs at no cost on November 13. The event is made possible through a partnership between UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society — it’s expected that nearly 200 Western New York veterans will take part.

The dental school says all veterans are welcome to participate, but appointments are limited. Time slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the South Campus. To schedule an appointment call (716) 829-2780.

“The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine is proud to help veterans who have helped our country. It is a small token of our appreciation to assist the folks who have defended our country when it has needed it the most,” Brendan Dowd, DDS, assistant dean for clinical operations in the UB School of Dental Medicine said.

Over 200 Buffalo-area dentists and hygienists, UB dental students, faculty and staff will be on hand to perform the free care.