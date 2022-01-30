Valentine’s Day and Buffalo-themed art on display at Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The love of Buffalo and Western New York will be on display at the Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest. The Valentine’s Day and Buffalo-themed event is set to take place February 12 and 13 at Buffalo Riverworks.

“We’ve been doing festivals for years, since 2017, but this is our first Winterfest,” said Mary Friona-Celani, Totally Sweet Winterfest co-organizer. “We thought it would be a great way to break up the winter. We thought it would be fun to do something that’s family-friendly and also support all of our wonderful artisans.”

There will be 75 local artists, live music, food and more.

“We have vendors that are selling Valentine’s Day gnomes, jewelry and all different stuff,” said Kim LaRussa, Totally Sweet Winterfest co-organizer. “Get your loved one something really unique this Valentine’s Day and know that you’re shopping local.”

Admission is free.

