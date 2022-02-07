Valentine’s Day specials and events at local eateries and businesses

(WIVB) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, many restaurants have dinner specials, and local businesses are hosting events to enjoy with a partner or get gifts for loved ones.

Click the links below for more information on each event or to place an order or make a reservation. If there is a restaurant or event on this list that you’d like to have included, establishments can contact Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.

Buffalo

Franco’s Pizzeria: 1924 Eggert Rd. — (716) 835-7100
Franco’s Pizzeria: 1153 Kenmore Ave. — (716) 877-2720
Famous Heart-Shaped Pizza

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo: 190 Scott St. — (716) 939-2337
Valentine’s Day Bier Pairing Dinner, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Soho: 64 W. Chippewa St. — (716) 856-7646
Dinner for Two, Feb. 9-14

Cheektowaga

Macy’s Place Pizzeria: 3348 Genesee St. — (716) 565-6229
Pizza My Heart

Depew

Salvatore’s Hospitality: 6461 Transit Rd. — (716) 635-9000
Valentine’s Day Dinner To Go, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.
New Dine-In Menu for February

Ellicottville

Ellicottville Brewing Company: 28 Monroe St. — (716) 699-2537
Drink and Dinner package for two, Feb. 10-14

Winery of Ellicottville: 14 Monroe St. — (716) 699-1055
Chocolate and Wine Pairing — with Watson’s Chocolates (in-store or to-go), Feb. 11-14

Lockport

New York Beer Project: 6933 S. Transit Rd.
Valentine’s Day Champagne and Jazz Brunch, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
New February Menu

North Tonawanda

Franco’s Pizzeria: 2308 Niagara Falls Blvd. — (716) 692-3322
Franco’s Pizzeria: 817 Payne Ave. — (716) 692-8181
Famous Heart-Shaped Pizza

Tonawanda

Franco’s Pizzeria: 600 Delaware St. — (716) 695-3200
Famous Heart-Shaped Pizza

Other Valentine’s Events

Buffalo Riverworks: 359 Ganson St, Buffalo
Totally Sweet’s Winterfest — Valentine’s vendors and shops, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. – 5p.m. / Feb. 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Foundry: 298 Northampton St., Buffalo
Valentine’s Workshops, Feb. 10-11, 6-7 p.m.

The Ice at Canalside: 130 Main St., Buffalo
Sweetheart Skate, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m.

Pearl Street Grill and Brewery: 76 Pearl St., Buffalo
Cupid’s Undie Run — Benefits Neurofibromatosis research (Children’s Tumor Foundation), Feb. 12, 12-4 p.m.
Love Birds Paint Night — Brawler’s Cellar Bar, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

