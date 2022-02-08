Valentine’s Prom to raise money for Autism Services this Saturday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Love will be in the air this Saturday, especially at a Valentine’s Prom hosted by the owner of Buffalo restaurant, The Gypsy Parlor.

Gabrielle Mattina has been hosting a Valentine’s Prom for her birthday at The Gypsy Parlor for the past four years and this year she decided to step it up.

“It was so much fun, everybody would get dressed up and we would listen to awesome music and we figured what better way than to hold a fundraiser for Autism Services, the day program that my brother goes to, and make the event bigger,” she said.

The Valentine’s Prom will be a fun-filled 90s-themed evening with dancing, drinks and raising money for the art program at Autism Services.

“Christian is my best friend, he’s a year younger than me and he’s been going to Autism Services for 18 years. He goes to their day art program on Hertel Avenue and it’s his favorite place to go, they have the best staff, they have such a great time and we want to raise money for them because it’s such a great organization,” Mattina said.

Autism Services has a school program for five to 21-year-olds, an adult program, 13 group homes, and family support programs.

CEO Veronica Federiconi said they focus on the arts to try to engage participants in meaningful activities and this fundraiser means a lot.

“We want to continue this arts program because we’ve seen such gains from our folks it’s really brought out different ways for them to communicate when they don’t have a voice and that means a great deal to me and the community,” Federiconi said.

The 21+ event is this Saturday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 to midnight at Babeville on Delaware Avenue.

They’ll have live music by Geezer — a Green Day and Weezer cover band — DJ Hogan, and more.

“It’s gonna be a great time to get out during the winter, come single, come in a couple and meet somebody new and dance the night away,” Mattina said.

“I pulled out one of my tuxedos with the satin lapels so that will be my outfit for the night,” Federiconi said.

Tickets are $50 and Mattina recommends buying them ahead of time on Eventbrite, but they’ll also be available at the door.