Value for Vets – discounts on Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a thank you for your service, local businesses and national companies are offering discounts – everything from dinner to a haircut to percentages off your total receipt.

Blue Table Chocolates, Buffalo

A small free gift.

Buffalo, Cattaraugus and Jamestown Scenic Railway

$10 tickets for veterans, active duty service members and reservists during Veterans Day weekend.

BW’s BBQ, Blasdell

Ten percent off meals for veterans.

Delta Sonic

Free car washes for veterans and service personnel.

Hamburg Gaming

$5 free place and $5 food credit with military ID.

Ilio DiPaolo’s, Blasdell

Free lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. with military or retired military ID.

Seneca Buffalo Creek and Seneca Niagara Casinos

Free buffet at Seneca Niagara (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) or a dining discount at The Creek (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.). Both also offer a $10 free slots play.

SPCA Serving Erie County

Waived animal adoption fees for veterans and active military as part of the Vets & Pets program.

TOPS Markets

Eleven percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and active military personnel who shop at any location.

Make a big purchase, or get a haircut.

Dollar General

Eleven percent discount on qualifying items in store and online.

The Home Depot

Ten percent military discount on in-store purchases on select items.

Kohl’s

Double the military discount, from 15 percent to 30 percent.

Lowe’s

Ten percent discount on in-store purchases for all active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members.

Sport Clips

Check to see if a location near you offers free haircuts.

Target

Ten percent off in-store and online through Nov. 12.

Tractor Supply Company

Fifteen percent off purchases at Tractor Supply Company stores.

Walgreens

Twenty percent off for military, Veterans and their families.

Bring a military ID or proof of service for:

Applebee’s

A select free meal.

Bob Evans

A select free meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.

Cracker Barrel

A free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s

A free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free donuts at participating locations.

IHOP

A free breakfast.

Little Caesars

A free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.

Olive Garden

A free meal.

Outback Steakhouse

A free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage.

Red Lobster

A free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin

A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks

A free coffee.

Subway

A free six-inch sub.

Texas Road House

A free lunch.

TGI Fridays

A free lunch menu item up to $12.