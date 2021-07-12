Victory Sports, one of many organizations benefiting from Give 716

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mission behind Victory Sports Global Outreach is to make sure every child is able and equipped to take part in the game. It’s one of many organizations getting a hand from Give 716.

As a parent of two, Doug Rifenburg knows how expensive it can be, getting your child new sports gear each season. He created Victory Sports Global Outreach to give kids of all backgrounds the same opportunities as his own.

The organization collects and stores new and gently-used sports equipment at its’ location at the Eastern Hills Mall. It then allows pre-approved groups to shop that collected equipment at little to no cost.

He says studies show students who participate in sports tend to do better in the classroom. And beyond education and fitness benefits, sports also help kids learn life and leadership skills.

Victory Sports is one of more than 200 local organizations benefiting from Give 716. Donations will be collected starting July 15th at 7:16 pm through July 16th at 11:59 pm.

