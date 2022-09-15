BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 500 guests ate their dinner in complete darkness Thursday night at an event to raise awareness about visual impairment.

Food, drinks, and blindfolds welcomed guests who filled the Hyatt in Buffalo. This was the first in-person ‘Dining in the Dark’ event hosted by Visually Impaired Advancement since the pandemic started. There were raffles and auctions — but when it came to eating dinner — guests were blindfolded to face the challenges of not being able to see.

For more information on visually impaired advancement, click here.