BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For eight days, volunteers from all over the country will be putting their paintbrushes and hammers to work, giving homes around Buffalo’s East Side some extra love.

Eight Days of Hope was started by Stephen Tybor and his father 17 years ago. After Hurricane Katrina hit Mississippi, Tybor brought 700 volunteers to the scene to help. Almost two decades later, they continue to help cities after destruction, and neighbors who need help.

Being from Western New York, Tybor returns back with the organization for the third time this week, knowing this year is important-now more than ever.

“The volunteers are passionate on serving the City of Buffalo,” Tybor said. “We’ve gone through so much in the City of Buffalo in the past two months, and this is a way for people who are passionate about serving others to come to Buffalo and use their gift. People are setting aside their differences and saying, ‘You know what? We’re going to love and serve families in need.'”

Over 1,000 local volunteers have already signed up to work alongside hundreds of volunteers who’ve traveled all over the country to help our community.

“Eight Days of Hope is going to be transforming lives and making sure they help the most vulnerable in the City of Buffalo,” said Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Council member. “Eight Days of Hope is truly a wonderful organization that will lead to transformation in the Fillmore district.”

Volunteers will be painting houses, helping with landscaping, fixing roofs and porches, and even helping restoring Lincoln Park.

“This is an area that isn’t given the attention it deserves but I think people are really trying,” said Nicholas Reynolds, a Fillmore District resident. “There’s an overwhelming amount of work and it’s really great to see helping hands come and help the area in general.”

Reynolds is one of the hundreds of home owners that will receive help this week. He says it’s fantastic to have other people come help him with his roof, and his neighborhood.

To the organization, it’s more than just helping people in need — it’s about bringing the community together.

“I love that we might look different, but for these eight days, we’re going to come together and have one common goal of loving and serving these families,” Tybor said.

If you would like to help, you can head to Eight Days of Hope’s website at this link, and to sign up to help here in Buffalo, visit this link.