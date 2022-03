ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Preparations are underway for the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale in Erie County, and this year, they’re going the extra mile.

Over 345 businesses and schools are participating in helping out the sale this year. Volunteers showed up in Orchard Park Saturday to take part in assembling around 23,000 bouquets for the upcoming sale.

The sale will begin Wednesday, March 9, and will run through Saturday, March 12.

