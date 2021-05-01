‘Walk MS’ looks a little different this year, but still strives towards the same goal

(WIVB) — It looked different this year, but Walk MS still stepped off today on its annual mission.

The fundraising walk was ‘virtual’ this year because of the pandemic. But individual teams organized their own safe walks across Western New York.

Karen Ragusa, a music teacher at Starpoint who has multiple sclerosis, has been one of the top fundraisers for almost a decade.

She says she walks for other people with multiple sclerosis, who inspire her.

“You cant believe what it feels like to have all these people, here for all the people in the upstate new York MS community. It san unbelievable feeling and I’m so proud of them,” said Ragusa.

News 4 is a longtime sponsor of Walk MS which supports the research and local programs of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Western New York has one of the highest rates of MS in the country. If you would like to donate, click here.