BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelters in Buffalo and Southern Erie County will be open Sunday evening as temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

A Code Blue 32 has been activated and these shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (must be able to walk up and down stairs.)

586 Genesee St, Buffalo: open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all.)

Rural Outreach Center, 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15, Holland: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

586 Genesee Street will be open all day, and the ROC shelter will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Code Blue Clients can get bus tickets to shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will not be allowed to wait at the center outside of those hours.

Those who need help getting to the ROC, call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

For information on shelters outside of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, call law enforcement or dial 211.