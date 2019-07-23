Watch News 4 Buffalo over the air via antenna? Crucial info as we move transmission location back

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you use an antenna to watch News 4 Buffalo or CW23, you’ll need to perform a simple fix next week when our broadcast signal is switched to another frequency on Monday, July 29.

You’ll need to re-scan your television so it can find the new frequency. Find your set’s menu with your remote control and re-scan. That will allow you to continue to watch WIVB and WNLO.

The switch will take place sometime after 10 a.m.

If you have cable or currently watch us on satellite, nothing will change.